Taiwan earthquake: India issues advisory, helpline number for its citizens

India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens in Taiwan following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the island early in the morning. In the advisory, the India Taipei Association has also issued a helpline number for the Indian nationals. A woman stands near a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday.(AP)

"In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been setup by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian nationals living in Taiwan: Mobile: 0905247906; Email: ad.ita@mea.gov.in," the association said in a post on X.

It also urged the citizens the follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the local authorities.

"All Indian nationals are further requested to follow advisories issued by the local authorities. ITA also requests Indian nationals in Taiwan to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation," it added.

At least four people were killed and injuring dozens after a massive earthquake hit the island early on Wednesday. The deaths all occurred in Hualien county, the epicentre of the quake, with three of them killed while on a hiking trail and one in a highway tunnel.

At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work ongoing, as per Reuters. The massive tremor also triggered tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines.

Japan's weather agency said several small tsunami waves reached parts of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, and later downgraded the earlier tsunami warning to an advisory. It put the earthquake's magnitude at 7.7.

The Philippines Seismology Agency also issued a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground.