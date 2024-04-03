 Taiwan earthquake: Japan, Philippines issue tsunami warnings; reports of buildings collapsed | Latest updates | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Taiwan earthquake: Japan, Philippines issue tsunami warnings; reports of buildings collapsed | Latest updates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Taiwan earthquake news: USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4, while Japan's Meteorological Agency put magnitude at 7.4.

Taiwan Earthquake Latest News: A strong earthquake hit Taiwan's east shortly before 8 am local time on Wednesday, April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan. The Philippines also issued a tsunami warning and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas after the Taiwan quake.

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. (AP)
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. (AP)

While the United States Geological Survey or USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4, with its epicentre 18 kilometres south of Taiwan's Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km, Japan's Meteorological Agency put the magnitude at 7.4.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The earthquake that hit Taiwan's east was “the strongest in 25 years”, said the director of Taipei's Seismology Centre. "The earthquake is close to land and it's shallow. It's felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands... it's the strongest in 25 years since the (1999) earthquake," Wu Chien-fu told reporters, referring to a September 1999 quake with 7.6-magnitude that killed 2,400 people. Follow Live Updates on Taiwan earthquake

A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

Taiwan earthquake: Latest updates

  • The earthquake offshore Taiwan rocked Taipei, the capital, knocking out power in several parts of the city.
  • Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in Hualien, near the quake's epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.

  • The quake could be felt as far as Shanghai, according to a Reuters witness.
  • The epicentre was just off the coast of eastern county of Hualien, in waters off the eastern coastline of Taiwan Island, the Taiwan central weather administration said.
  • Tsunami waves as high as three metres were expected immediately for remote Japanese islands in the region, including Miyakojima island, reports claimed. "Evacuate!" said a banner on Japanese national broadcaster NHK.
  • "Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately," an anchor on NHK said. “Do not stop. Do not go back.”
  • Live TV footage from the Okinawa region's ports, including Naha, showed vessels heading out to sea, possibly in efforts to protect their ships, news agency AFP reported.
  • Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei. But things quickly returned to normal in the capital, with children going to school and the morning commute appearing to be normal.
  • A 7.6-magnitude jolt hit Taiwan in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.
  • Japan experiences around 1,500 jolts every year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Taiwan earthquake: Japan, Philippines issue tsunami warnings; reports of buildings collapsed | Latest updates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On