Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police

Around 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday morning after Uttar Pradesh police received a phone call claiming a bomb placed at the world famous monument could go off at any moment. Tourists were ordered to leave the premises, which were overtaken by security personnel, who later declared it safe for visitors after an extensive search and screening operation, which could not locate any explosives as claimed in the hoax call, said officials. The monument was reopened to visitors at 11.15 am, they added.

“The police control room received a call from an unidentified caller on Thursday morning, informing that an explosion will take place in Taj Mahal premises. An alert police responded by asking tourists to move out of the premises. Checking of Taj Mahal premises was undertaken in accordance with the standard operating procedure and the bomb disposal squad and others were sent inside Taj Mahal premises,” stated IG/ADG A Satish Ganesh.

Both eastern and western gates of Taj Mahal were closed after the tourists were moved out. Tourists were told that the Taj Mahal was being closed because of a VVIP visit to prevent panic. About a 1000 tourists in Taj Mahal premises were asked to move out, said Ganesh.

“Nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field unit and thus the call about a bomb threat in Taj Mahal was deemed to be a hoax call,” stated Ganesh.

ADG Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, “The surveillance teams were activated and the man who made the (hoax) bomb threat call has been identified and police teams are on the task.”

The last location of the caller was traced to Firozabad district, about 60 kilometers from Agra.

Officials who didn’t wish to be named said the caller also alleged anomalies in the conduct of an ongoing army recruitment camp in Agra, which he claimed had led to his rejection.