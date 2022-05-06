Tajinder Bagga, arrested by Punjab Police, handed over to Delhi cops in Haryana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The latest update on the BJP leader's arrest was shared by the party's Delhi unit vice president Rajiv Babbar who spoke to reporters outside the Janakpuri Police Station in the city.
Updated on May 06, 2022 03:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested earlier by the Punjab Police from the national capital, was handed over to the Delhi Police in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Friday.

According to available reports, Punjab Police personnel were still inside the Kurukshetra sadar police station. There was a gathering of BJP supporters outside the police station.

Earlier, vehicles bringing Bagga, a vocal critic of Aam Aadmi Party (convener) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, from the capital to Mohali were held up in Kurukshetra.

When asked why the Punjab Police team had been stopped, a Haryana police official said there was information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence. "We have to verify and crosscheck these things," he said.

Some reports suggested the Punjab government would file a habeas corpus petition before the Punjab and Haryana high court against the alleged illegal detention of Punjab police personnel by their Haryana counterparts in Pipli, Kurukshetra.

Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal's residence.

According to a statement by the Punjab Police, the FIR was based on a complaint about "instigation/incitement/criminal intimidation to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt in a predesigned and orchestrated manner by making/publishing provocative, false and communal inflammatory statements through his interview given to the media and through his Twitter posts".

(With agency inputs)

