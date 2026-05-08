India on Thursday urged Canada to act against “anti-India extremist elements” operating from Canadian soil, including steps to counter their threats against Indian leaders and diplomats, in the wake of an intelligence report highlighting the national security threat posed by Khalistani elements.

Take action against violent anti-India extremists, India urges Canada

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The annual report for 2025 by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), issued last week, said the involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremists in “violent extremist activities…continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests”.

The Indian side has for long maintained that the activities of Khalistani separatists in Canada — including threats to Indian diplomats and the holding of so-called referendums on creating an independent Khalistan in Punjab state — should be firmly tackled by Canadian authorities. The issue became a major irritant in bilateral ties during the term of former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

“India has repeatedly urged the Canadian government to take effective action against anti-India extremist elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the issue of glorification of violence, threats against Indian leaders and diplomats, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called ‘referendums’,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal, who was responding to a question on the report by CSIS, said India has consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a “safe haven by extremist and separatist elements”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal, who was responding to a question on the report by CSIS, said India has consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a “safe haven by extremist and separatist elements”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups continue to pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups continue to pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also highlights that “such elements misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities”, Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also highlights that “such elements misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities”, Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the election of new Canadian PM Mark Carney last year, the two sides have taken a range of steps to repair bilateral ties and to enhance security cooperation on matters such as the activities of Khalistani separatists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the election of new Canadian PM Mark Carney last year, the two sides have taken a range of steps to repair bilateral ties and to enhance security cooperation on matters such as the activities of Khalistani separatists. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal responded to another question on the same CSIS report including India — alongside China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan — among the “main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage against Canada” by saying that the Indian side has consistently and categorically rejected such “baseless imputations”.

He said, “India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations. It is not our policy to interfere in issues of other countries. We believe that any concerns of this nature should be addressed through established mechanisms, rather than through public or politicised narratives.”

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