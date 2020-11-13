Take all necessary steps to prevent spread of Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the state officials to ensure compliance of all necessary precautions during the festival season in view of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

He also asked the officials to continue with special awareness drives for checking the spread of the pandemic.

Adityanath asked the senior officials to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festival season from Diwali to Chhath when people in large numbers meet each other, an official release stated.

He called for further strengthening treatment facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Meerut to improve the Covid-19 recovery rate, adding that testing activities should continue along with effective surveillance.

Adityanath instructed the medical and health departments to remain alert during the festive season and activate emergency services in medical colleges, district hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres.

