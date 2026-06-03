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Take immediate steps to curb illegal sand mining in Chhattisgarh: Governor Deka directs officials

Take immediate steps to curb illegal sand mining in Chhattisgarh: Governor Deka directs officials

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 03:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Raipur, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Wednesday expressed deep concern over "illegal" and "unregulated" sand mining in rivers and major streams across the state, and directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to curb such activities.

Take immediate steps to curb illegal sand mining in Chhattisgarh: Governor Deka directs officials

Excessive excavation has been altering the natural character of rivers and affecting their ecological health, he said.

During a meeting at the Lok Bhavan here, the governor held detailed discussions on the issue with the state's Mineral Resources Department Secretary P Dayanand, and instructed the department to ensure strict enforcement against illegal extraction, a government statement said.

Emphasising the need to protect the environment and water resources, Deka said sand is an essential mineral for development and infrastructure projects, but its indiscriminate and uncontrolled extraction is causing serious ecological damage, it said.

He directed that sand mining in the state be carried out only in a scientific, planned and regulated manner to maintain a balance between developmental needs and environmental conservation.

He instructed the mineral resources department to maintain round-the-clock vigilance against illegal mining and transportation of sand and to make the entire mining management system more transparent and effective, with conservation of natural resources as a priority, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sand mining illegal mining raipur chhattisgarh
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