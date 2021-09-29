Take measures to prevent Covid surge during upcoming festivals: Home ministry to states

New Delhi: The home ministry on Tuesday asked states and union territories to take adequate measures to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections during the upcoming festive season.

Warning states against any complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all district magistrates to take strict measures to implement social distancing, even if they have to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure( CrPC).

The current Covid-19 guidelines have been extended till the end of October.

“Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid-19 cases,” Bhalla wrote in his letter. These include gatherings in fairs, festivals and religious events.

He also asked the states to closely monitor Covid-19 case positivity, hospital and ICU bed occupancy in each district as well as take proactive containment measures in districts with a high positivity rate.

“It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread,” Bhalla said. “This would require a localized approach.” The letter also said vaccinations should continue in an accelerated manner.