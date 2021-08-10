Tallest tricolour of J&K to be unfurled today at historic Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to unveil a national flag at a height of 100 feet on Tuesday. Reportedly to be the tallest flag of the Union territory, the Tricolour will be unfurled at historic Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar.

It has been erected by the Indian Army in sponsorship with Solar Industries India Limited. The proposal for the same was made by the Flag Foundation of India and the foundation stone was laid on February 7 this year.

The flag - 24 feet x 36 feet - was installed at the hilltop fort after permission from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Hari Parbat is located atop the Koh-i-Maran hillock overlooking the Srinagar city. Currently, the CRPF is deployed there and a prior permission is required for a visit. The tourism department has held some musical shows there in the past.

This fort is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and still stands impressive with old apartments and tall pillars. Hari Parbat provides a top view of the Makhdoom Sahib shrine.

Tallest flags in the country

The tallest tricolour in the country has been installed at in Belagavi in Karnataka. It is 361 feet tall and is located near the historic Belagavi Fort in Kote Kere. This is followed by the one at Attari border in Punjab (360 ft) and the ones at Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Pune (351 ft).

The fourth highest national flag is in Guwahati which was installed on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

