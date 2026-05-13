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Tamil Nadu: AIADMK split out in open as 25 MLAs back TVK during floor test

TVK formally proved its majority in the assembly on Wednesday with the support of 144 MLAs, including backing from 25 AIADMK legislators aligned with CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani.

Published on: May 13, 2026 01:26 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The split within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came out in the open in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday after 25 of the party’s 47 MLAs, aligned with the SP Velumani faction, extended support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during a floor test.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay speaks in the state assembly during the floor test on Wednesday. (@tamilnaduassembly)

The development unfolded during the confidence motion in the assembly when Velumani, who is currently leading a rival faction within the party, rose to speak, triggering commotion in the House. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami objected and urged Speaker JCD Prabhakar not to allow Velumani to speak.

Responding to Palaniswami’s objection, Prabhakar said he was permitting members to speak under his powers and asked the AIADMK chief to take his seat.

TVK formally proved its majority in the assembly on Wednesday with the support of 144 MLAs, including backing from 25 AIADMK legislators aligned with C.Ve. Shanmugam and SP Velumani.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar had directed the TVK government to prove its majority on or before May 13.

 
tamil nadu assembly aiadmk confidence motion
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