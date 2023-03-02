Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu assembly by-poll: Congress’s Elangovan set to win big

Tamil Nadu assembly by-poll: Congress’s Elangovan set to win big

ByDivya Chandrababu
Mar 02, 2023 02:15 PM IST

According to the Election Commission of India website, Congress’s EVKS Elangovan received 67.48% of the votes until 2pm

Congress’s EVKS Elangovan appeared set to win the assembly by-poll to Tamil Nadu’s Erode East seat by a huge margin.

Elangovan credited his lead to chief minister M K Stalin’s work. (ANI)

According to the Election Commission of India website, Elangovan received 67.48% of the votes until 2pm. His closest rival, K S Thennarasu, of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), managed just 22.83% of the votes.

In the 2021 assembly poll, Elangovan’s son, Thirumahan Everaa, won the seat by a margin of 8,904 votes defeating AIADMK’s M Yuvaraja. Everaa’s death in January necessitated the by-poll. Thennarasu won the seat in 2016 by a thin margin of 7,794 votes.

The by-poll was the first election since Edappadi Palaniswami became the sole leader of AIADMK as its interim general secretary with the end of the dual leadership and expulsion of O Panneerselvam.

Thennarasu, who left the counting centre as Elangovan was leading, said democracy has lost. “Money has won.”

Elangovan credited his lead to chief minister and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin’s work. “People have given us this victory because he has fulfilled 80% of the election promises he made over 20 months of his governance,” Elangovan said.

“Another reason is that we [Congress] are a secular alliance [with DMK]. Tamil Nadu’s people support and love Rahul Gandhi and appreciate his [Bharat Jodo] Yatra. This is a precursor for our win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Elangovan said he was not in a position to celebrate but he will complete the works his late son started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP