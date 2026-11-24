Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said he was arrested on Tuesday by the Madurai Police while he was on his way to attend the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai. A statement from the police is awaited.
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This comes after the Supreme Court last week permitted the lighting to take place on November 24.
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Deep Dive
Why was Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran arrested in Madurai?
The report says Madurai Police arrested Nagendran while he was on his way to attend the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting at the Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill. It does not state the reason for his arrest.
What did the Supreme Court allow at the Thirupparankundram Deepathoon?
The Supreme Court permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon for this year’s Karthigai Deepam on November 24. It clarified that the permission would not establish a customary right to hold the ritual there in future years.
Could the public enter Thirupparankundram hill for the Karthigai Deepam lighting?
The related report says the Supreme Court barred public entry for the lighting, while police tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders in Madurai ahead of the event.
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