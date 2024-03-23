 Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin supports noted vocalist TM Krishna amid controversy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin supports noted vocalist TM Krishna amid controversy

PTI |
Mar 23, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Stalin backing the noted singer comes against the background of some Carnatic musicians opposing the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award announced days ago for Krishna.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday backed renowned Carnatic musician T M Krishna and said he is being targeted by a section of people for his progressive ideology.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)

The CM, in a post on social media said: "It is regrettable that a section of people, due to hatred and with ulterior motives are criticising Krishna as he is continuously talking about the ordinary people and it is in the wake of his progressive political stand."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stalin backing the noted singer comes against the background of some Carnatic musicians opposing the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award announced days ago by The Music Academy for Krishna. Such musicians who opposed the award to Krishna had criticised Periyar EV Ramasamy.

ALSO READ| MK Stalin's DMK releases list of candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha polls: ‘Will ban NEET’

The Chief Minister, also the president of ruling DMK, without directly referring to those opposing Krishna, said dragging Periyar into this controversy and castigating the reformist leader was not fair.

The CM lauded the office-bearers of The Music Academy for recognising Krishna. He extended his greetings to the vocalist for the award.

Asserting that Krishna's talent cannot be disputed at all by any person, Stalin appealed that 'narrow-minded politics' be not 'mixed up with music' like mingling religious faith with politics.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin supports noted vocalist TM Krishna amid controversy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On