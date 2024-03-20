MK Stalin's DMK releases list of candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha polls: ‘Will ban NEET’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday released the DMK manifesto, while the party also announced a list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin. (File)

MP and MK Stalin's sister Kanimozhi and other party leaders were also present at the event in Chennai. The DMK promised statehood for Puducherry and a ban on the NEET among others in its manifesto.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The DMK, in the manifesto, said till the office of governor is abolished, a governor should be appointed in consultation with the chief minister of the state.

Addressing a gathering after the releasing the manifesto, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said, "It is the DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto. When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for Tamil Nadu and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto."

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “The manifesto of the DMK is always an important one for us. I thank our leader MK Stalin for allowing me to head the manifesto committee and thank all the committee members. We saw how much this Dravidian model government has done for the people of the state. This election manifesto will help us to take our Dravidian model all over India. I am sure of securing not only 40 seats in Tamil Nadu but a good number of seats in the country too…”

Other key promises DMK made its manifesto

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules and Uniform Civil Code will not be implemented.

Article 361 which provides immunity from criminal proceedings to Governors will be amended.

Thirukural will be made a ‘national book’.

Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils who returned to India.

₹ 1000 monthly money for women all over India.

1000 monthly money for women all over India. Toll gates on national highway will be taken.

LPG will be sold for ₹ 500, petrol for ₹ 75 and diesel for ₹ 65.

500, petrol for 75 and diesel for 65. will not be implemented.

The DMK will be contesting on 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included, as KMDK will contest on the DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 Lok Sabha segments in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha elections: List of DMK candidates