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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 3 per litre hike in procurement price of Aavin milk

CM Vijay said that the gesture will entail the state government an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 17:45:59 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a hike in the procurement price of Aavin milk from 38 to 41 per litre.

The move will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers, CM Vijay said, making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly. (PTI)
The move will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers, CM Vijay said, making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly. (PTI)

Despite the state facing financial constraints, considering the well-being and livelihood of the milk producers, and in an effort to provide a fair remunerative price for their work, the state government has decided to enhance the milk procurement price, he said.

The milk procured through the primary milk cooperative societies of state-owned Aavin would be increased from 38 to 41, and it will include a government incentive of 3 per litre. The move will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers, the chief minister said, making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly.

Deep Dive

What is the new procurement price of Aavin milk in Tamil Nadu?

The new procurement price of Aavin milk in Tamil Nadu has been increased from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre.

Why did the Tamil Nadu government decide to hike the milk procurement price?

The Tamil Nadu government decided to hike the milk procurement price to support the livelihood of milk producers and to provide them with a fair remunerative price, despite the state's financial constraints.

How many milk producers will benefit from the procurement price increase?

Over 3.16 lakh milk producers are expected to benefit from the increase in the procurement price of Aavin milk.
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The gesture will entail the state government an additional expenditure of 30 crore per month, Vijay said, flaying the previous DMK regime for not making any effort to hike the procurement price.

"Currently, approximately 3.16 lakh milk producers supply milk to 8,800 dairy cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu. The state procures 34 lakh litres of milk daily, with 31 lakh litres sold to consumers," he explained.

The enhanced price included an increase of Re 1 through the cooperative society and an increase of 2 as the government incentive (thus 3 per litre). This initiative will result in an additional monthly expenditure totalling 360 crore annually for the state government, the chief minister said.

 
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