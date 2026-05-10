Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Supporters throng Chennai Stadium as VIjay prepares for his big day
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: 'Thalapathy' Vijay will take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am at Chennai's Nehru Stadium. TVK now enjoys the backing of 120 MLAs, comfortably above the 118-seat majority threshold.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: After four days of intense political uncertainty, the state finally has clarity on government formation. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has been formally invited to form the government after securing the required numbers with support from multiple parties, marking a dramatic turn in the state’s post-election equation. ...Read More
Vijay 'Thalapathy', who has transitioned from cinema to frontline politics, will take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am.
He will also make history as the first chief minister of the state since 1967 who does not come from either of the two Dravidian majors (DMK or AIADMK).
Which parties have supported TVK
Vijay now enjoys the backing of 120 MLAs, comfortably above the 118-seat majority threshold.
Key support came on Saturday from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which extended “unconditional support” with two MLAs each.
Earlier, backing from the Indian National Congress (five), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) helped push TVK past the majority mark.
While VCK, IUML, CPI, CPI (M), have supported TVK, they have chosen not to formally join the alliance.
Governor’s formal communication
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended the invitation on Saturday after Vijay submitted letters of support from several parties that helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.
Lok Bhavan issued a statement detailing the formalities that led to the invitation.
“Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party,” Lok Bhavan said in a statement.
The Governor also laid out the immediate constitutional steps that follow.
“The Governor has directed the Chief Minister-designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on May 10, 2026, at 10am,” added the statement.
The oath ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium.
Four days of political back-and-forth
Saturday marked Vijay’s fourth meeting with Governor Arlekar in as many days.
Earlier meetings did not result in an invitation, with the Governor reportedly unconvinced about the numbers. The breakthrough came only after Vijay returned with consolidated letters of support from multiple parties.
He was accompanied to Lok Bhavan by senior TVK leaders, including KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna.
The political equation shifted sharply this week after the Congress broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK and extended support to TVK.
The 51-year-old leader also spent the last several days engaging with different parties to secure backing, ultimately building a cross-party bloc large enough to form government.
What happens next
With the invitation now formally extended, Vijay is set to take the oath as Chief Minister on Sunday morning. The next key step will be the trust vote in the Assembly, which must be completed by May 13, 2026, as directed by the Governor.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:46:05 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Chennai for swearing-in event
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of C Joseph Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
The Congress party was among the first to extend support to Vijay, backing the TVK with its five MLAs after the Assembly election results were announced.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:37:15 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Likely faces in Vijay’s first cabinet emerge
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Several senior leaders from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are expected to be part of the first cabinet led by C Joseph Vijay, according to people aware of the discussions.
Those likely to get cabinet berths include KA Sengottaiyan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, N Anand, KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan.
A legislator from the Indian National Congress is also expected to be inducted into the cabinet, a Tamil Nadu Congress Committee official said.
- inputs from S Vijay Karthik
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:33:44 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK general secretary arrives at Chennai venue
TVK general secretary N Anand arrived at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of C Joseph Vijay.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:30:19 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: First visuals from Nehru Stadium
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The first visuals from Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium showed the venue getting prepared for the swearing-in ceremony of C Joseph Vijay on Sunday at 10 am.
The stage has been set for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief to formally take charge of the Tamil Nadu government, with security personnel, party workers and supporters gathering at the stadium ahead of the ceremony.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:27:04 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay’s family exudes confidence, joy ahead of swearing-in
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: CM-designate C Joseph Vijay's family members expressed joy and gratitude ahead of the ceremony in Chennai.
Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, said the family was looking forward to the event. “We are happily going for the function. I feel very happy,” he said while talking to PTI.
Vijay’s sisters also expressed happiness over the moment and said they had complete faith in him as he steps into the state’s top political post.
A relative of the TVK chief thanked people for their support and described the public response as overwhelming.
“We are very happy and very humbled. The love from the people of the state is so overwhelming. Thank you so much for the support. This is for his commitment and perseverance, and the love he had for the people,” the relative said.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:21:14 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: ‘I am very happy,’ says Vijay’s mother ahead of swearing-in
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Ahead of Vijay taking oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister, his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar expressed happiness and called the day special as it coincides with Mother’s Day.
“I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today, I am very happy...” she said while talking to news agency ANin Chennai before the swearing-in ceremony.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:19:08 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay leaves from his residence hours before the ceremony
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay left his residence in Chennai ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday morning.
The TVK chief will take oath at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiumat 10 am today
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:15:18 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Celebratory posters erupt across Chennai ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Celebratory posters and banners featuring C Joseph Vijay have sprung up across Chennai ahead of his swearing-in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday.
Major roads and public spaces in the state capital were seen lined with welcome banners and congratulatory posters put up by supporters of the TVK as the party prepares to form the government for the first time.
Vijay is scheduled to take oath at 10 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:04:48 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: DMK says Vijay’s governance will be closely watched
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: As C Joseph Vijay prepares to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the focus will now shift to how the new government performs.
“After a week, he managed to secure a majority and is taking the oath. How he runs the government and fulfils promises remains to be seen. We’ll see how he runs the state,” ANI quoted Elangovan as saying.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 08:02:23 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK MLA-elect calls it ‘big day’ for the state
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Ahead of Vijay taking oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, TVK MLA-elect S Keerthana said Sunday marks a historic moment for the state.
Speaking in Chennai, she said, “Today is a big day for Tamil Nadu and the public of the state...This is the moment everybody has been waiting for,” reported ANI.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:57:43 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Odisha's sand artist congratulates CM-designate Vijay
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Odisha's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture at Puri Beach congratulating TVK chief and Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:51:34 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Crowds gather at Chennai Stadium ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in
Crowds began gathering outside Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu chief minister.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed supporters arriving at the venue hours before the oath ceremony, which is scheduled to take place around 10 am.
The stadium has also been decorated for the event as preparations continue for Vijay’s formal takeover as the head of the new TVK-led government.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:45:48 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress alleges governor's delay in inviting Vijay was due to ‘pressure from Centre’
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: State Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that there was pressure from the Centre behind the delay in inviting CM-designate Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
“If this were pro-BJP or part of NDA, then this much of efforts would not have been required. It is very clear that the Governor was under pressure from the centre. They were trying to manipulate the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu,” news agency PTI quoted Chodankar as saying.
“Thankfully, all the secular political parties have come out and risen above the political issues and extended support to TVK to form the government as per the mandate of the people...” he added.
Vijay had met governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar three times earlier before finally securing an invitation to form the government during his fourth meeting on Saturday.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:41:45 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Security tightened at Vijay’s Chennai residence | Video
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: A heavy security convoy was seen outside the Chennai residence of CM-designate Vijay on Sunday morning ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
Vijay is set to take oath at 10 am at Nehru Stadium after the TVK secured enough support to form the government in the state.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:33:47 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Who could make it to Vijay’s first cabinet?
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Several senior leaders from TVK are expected to find a place in the first cabinet led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, according to people aware of the discussions.
Among those likely to get cabinet berths are KASengottaiyan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, N Anand, KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan.
A legislator from the Congress party is also expected to be inducted into the cabinet, a Tamil Nadu Congress Committee official said.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:31:44 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: What VCK’s support letter to Governor Arlekar said
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) formally conveyed its support to TVK through a letter addressed to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, helping Vijay cross the majority mark in the Assembly.
The letter was signed by VCK general secretary and Tindivanam MLA Vanni Arasu.
“Under the instructions of our party president Thol Thirumavalavan, I, Vanni Arasu, as the leader of the legislature party of VCK, Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on behalf of our two members of legislative assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to TVK under the leadership of its president and legislative party leader C Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the government in the state of Tamil Nadu,” the letter said.
It further added: “This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General assembly elections held for the state of Tamil Nadu on April 23, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu.”
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:22:13 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: MK Stalin attacks Congress after TVK crosses majority mark
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: DMK's MK Stalin on Saturday took a swipe at the Indian National Congress for ending its long-standing alliance with the party amid the post-poll political churn in the state.
In a statement posted on X after VCK extended support to TVK, Stalin said the Congress had “severed its relationship” with the DMK “in a single day”.
“After the election results were announced, you have been seeing the events that are unfolding. The Assembly election results were come out in such a way that no single party obtained the majority to form a government,” Stalin said.
He added, “The legislators of Congress who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam (the DMK’s headquarters) to express their gratitude. In a single day, the Congress party left, severing its relationship with the DMK.”
At the same time, he thanked the Left parties and the VCK for continuing in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance despite backing TVK in government formation.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:16:18 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: What happens after Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony?
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: After being formally invited to form the government, Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday morning.
The next major test for the new government will be the floor test in the Assembly. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has directed Vijay to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before May 13, 2026.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 07:01:07 am
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM at 10 am today
Tamil Nadu oath ceremony LIVE: TVK chief Vijay will take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday after governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally invited him to form the government.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai after Vijay secured the support of 120 MLAs, crossing the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.