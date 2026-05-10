Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Supporters throng Chennai Stadium as VIjay prepares for his big day

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: After four days of intense political uncertainty, the state finally has clarity on government formation. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay has been formally invited to form the government after securing the required numbers with support from multiple parties, marking a dramatic turn in the state’s post-election equation. ...Read More

Vijay 'Thalapathy', who has transitioned from cinema to frontline politics, will take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am.

He will also make history as the first chief minister of the state since 1967 who does not come from either of the two Dravidian majors (DMK or AIADMK).

Which parties have supported TVK

Vijay now enjoys the backing of 120 MLAs, comfortably above the 118-seat majority threshold.

Key support came on Saturday from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which extended “unconditional support” with two MLAs each.

Earlier, backing from the Indian National Congress (five), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) helped push TVK past the majority mark.

While VCK, IUML, CPI, CPI (M), have supported TVK, they have chosen not to formally join the alliance.

Governor’s formal communication

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended the invitation on Saturday after Vijay submitted letters of support from several parties that helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Lok Bhavan issued a statement detailing the formalities that led to the invitation.

“Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party,” Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor also laid out the immediate constitutional steps that follow.

“The Governor has directed the Chief Minister-designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on May 10, 2026, at 10am,” added the statement.

The oath ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium.

Four days of political back-and-forth

Saturday marked Vijay’s fourth meeting with Governor Arlekar in as many days.

Earlier meetings did not result in an invitation, with the Governor reportedly unconvinced about the numbers. The breakthrough came only after Vijay returned with consolidated letters of support from multiple parties.

He was accompanied to Lok Bhavan by senior TVK leaders, including KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna.

The political equation shifted sharply this week after the Congress broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK and extended support to TVK.

The 51-year-old leader also spent the last several days engaging with different parties to secure backing, ultimately building a cross-party bloc large enough to form government.

What happens next

With the invitation now formally extended, Vijay is set to take the oath as Chief Minister on Sunday morning. The next key step will be the trust vote in the Assembly, which must be completed by May 13, 2026, as directed by the Governor.