Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London event called off over 'safety concerns', fans left waiting

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s event was cancelled in London, after police cited safety concerns. The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed.

The event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns. (PTI Photo)

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His fans had gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday, but the event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns.

"For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns," a member of the chief minister's team announced over a loudspeaker.

"I think it's reasonable but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu," said a young fan who had been camped at the actor-turned-politician's hotel for hours, news agency PTI reported.

The IT wing of Vijay’s TVK also confirmed the cancellation, saying that while party workers and supporters were eager to meet CM Vijay, the meeting could not go ahead due to safety concerns and a request from the London Metropolitan Police.

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{{^usCountry}} “We would be filled with love and heartfelt enthusiasm to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping the safety of the public in mind and considering the request of the London Metropolitan Police, an unavoidable situation has arisen where the Chief Minister and Victorious Leader cannot meet with you,” it said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We would be filled with love and heartfelt enthusiasm to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping the safety of the public in mind and considering the request of the London Metropolitan Police, an unavoidable situation has arisen where the Chief Minister and Victorious Leader cannot meet with you,” it said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“Therefore, with affection, we kindly request that no one attempt to meet him. Furthermore, with humility, we request that you refrain from efforts such as waiting at the entrance of the hotel where the Victorious Leader is staying or along the route he will travel.”

Vijay's UK visit attracts investment

Vijay, who is currently on a UK visit, witnessed the signing of several MoUs in London on Monday for investments reportedly worth over ₹12,300 crore.

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The investment push aims to make Tamil Nadu a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and technology in Asia. It is expected to create more than 9,400 high-value jobs across the state.

The biggest investment commitment came from auto component company Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. Along with its European and UK-based joint venture partners, the company signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to invest around ₹11,000 crore over the next five years, news agency PTI reported.

The investment drive also covered digital infrastructure, technical consultancy and heavy equipment manufacturing.

Professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY) committed ₹1,000 crore to establish a Global Capability Centre in Tamil Nadu. Swedish technology company Sigma Technology Group also signed agreements to expand its digital services and engineering operations in Tamil Nadu.

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A leading European auto spare parts manufacturer identified Tamil Nadu as its preferred location for a proposed ₹3,000 crore investment in India. The company also submitted its letter of intent to Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director Deepak Jacob.

The Tamil Nadu government has assured the company of all necessary support and cooperation to facilitate the investment and establish its operations successfully in the state, according to a government release.

Opposition criticise UK visit

However ,Opposition leaders questioned the purpose of the trip, saying he only went to attend actor-racer Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone.

AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the absence of details about investments during Vijay’s visit.

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“The news released through newspapers reported that the chief minister (C Joseph Vijay) had gone to London to attract business investments. However, so far no news regarding attracting investments has emerged. No photographs has surfaced showing him participating in a meeting meant for attracting investments.”

“Instead, photographs of a specific event he attended have come out. That is the actual news,” Palaniswami said.

Vijay, who left for London on September 10 on a week-long visit to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, is accompanied by cabinet colleague Aadhav Arjuna and government officials. He is expected to return on September 17.