Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London Silverstone visit sparks row, Opposition questions 'purpose'

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit in London, where he inspected racing infrastructure and flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup race, has drawn criticism from the Opposition, with the DMK, Left parties, AIADMK and BJP questioning the purpose and transparency of his maiden overseas trip. Ajith Kumar and Vijay met at the Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone, England.

Vijay, who left for London on September 10 on a week-long visit to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, is accompanied by cabinet colleague Aadhav Arjuna and government officials. He is expected to return on September 17.

At Silverstone, one of the world’s prominent motor racing circuits, Vijay inspected the Race Control and Race Circuit areas and enquired about technologies, operational arrangements and safety systems required for international long-distance endurance races. He also met actor and motor racing driver Ajith Kumar.

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The visit comes after the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to set up a Motor Sports City in the state. A government official said the visit would help Vijay understand the scale, advanced technology, management arrangements and athletic capabilities required for international motor races, while expanding opportunities for Indian talent on global racing platforms.

AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the absence of details about investments during Vijay’s visit.

“The news released through newspapers reported that the chief minister (C Joseph Vijay) had gone to London to attract business investments. However, so far no news regarding attracting investments has emerged. No photographs has surfaced showing him participating in a meeting meant for attracting investments.”

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“Instead, photographs of a specific event he attended have come out. That is the actual news,” Palaniswami said.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam demanded a white paper detailing investments received since the TVK government assumed office on May 10. “There is no transparency in these claims,” he said, also calling for measures to protect domestic, small and micro industries.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said Vijay had said he was going to London to secure investments, “But everybody saw that he had gone to visit the car race of his friend Ajith.”

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BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran demanded details of the total expenditure on the trip and the full list of participants.

Defending Vijay, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko said the chief minister had gone to attract investments, create jobs and meet top company officials. He said Vijay was also in London to boost motor sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and that details and photographs of his meetings with industry leaders would be released.