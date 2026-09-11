What's on Vijay's agenda during UK visit: Investment push, diaspora outreach, Silverstone tour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay left for the United Kingdom on Thursday with a high-level official delegation, embarking on his first overseas trip since assuming office in May. Vijay is travelling to London via Dubai and is expected to meet members of the Tamil diaspora during his stay in the UK. (X/TNDIPR)

The week-long visit will focus on attracting foreign investment to the state, strengthening ties with British companies and exploring global motorsports infrastructure, officials said.

Vijay is travelling to London via Dubai and is expected to meet members of the Tamil diaspora during his stay in the UK.

While the state government did not issue an official communication on his departure, officials said he was expected to return to Chennai on September 17, HT earlier reported.

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Vijay to pitch Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier investment hub During the visit, Vijay will pitch Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier investment hub and seek foreign direct investment across key growth sectors, the government said, according to a PTI report.

The delegation includes Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, member secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Meghnatha Reddy, and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Deepak Jacob.

A large number of Vijay's fans and supporters gathered at the airport and waved at the chief minister as he stepped out of his convoy. As he entered the airport, Vijay frequently stopped to make heart-hands emoji at the enthusiastic crowd.