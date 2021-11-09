Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall for 3 days
india news

Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall for 3 days

The low pressure system will lead to rough conditions in the Bay of Bengal and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 11
A man holds an umbrella as he wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on November 8, 2021. (AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Tamil Nadu and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 9 and 11 under the influence of a low pressure system, which is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) daily weather forecast. It adds that light to moderate rainfall may persist in the above mentioned region for one more day following the intense downpour. It also predicts light to moderate rainfall over Kerala during the same period.

There is a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to lead to the formation of the low pressure system, which is likely to move northwestwards before it concentrates further into a depression and reaches the coast of Tamil Nadu by early morning on November 11, the weather bulletin states.

The low pressure system will lead to rough conditions in the Bay of Bengal and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 11, according to the bulletin. IMD has also said that the rains under the influence of the system may reduce visibility, lead to traffic jams due to water-logging, and some damage to vulnerable structures. The met department has also suggested restricting recreational activities near the coast.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read |Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued; cyclonic circulation persists

The depression over the Arabian Sea, which was moving away from the Indian landmass, has weakened to a low pressure area. Fishermen have still been warned to stay out of the water till Tuesday evening.

The forecast also states that the minimum temperatures across the country are unlikely to drop over the next three days. After that, it will gradually drop by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next two days in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh and increase by the same in East India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Short circuit might have caused fire at bhopal hospital that killed 4 infants

A month and half after Dhalpur violence, Assam evicts 562 families from reserve

10 non-BJP states yet to cut VAT on petrol, diesel. Here’s what they say

Government employees no longer bound to fly Air India
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP