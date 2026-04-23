Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting for 234 seats underway; P Chidambaram among early voters
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly began at 7:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm in a single-phase election.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: After months of intense campaigning, Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on Thursday in what is shaping up to be a crucial and closely watched electoral contest. ...Read More
Voting for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly began at 7:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm in a single-phase election. The results will be counted on May 4, which will decide the next government in the southern state. The current Assembly’s tenure is set to end on May 10.
The contest has generated significant anticipation, with voters weighing whether the DMK’s “Rising Sun” will secure another term, or if the AIADMK’s “Two Leaves” can stage a comeback.
In Tamil Nadu, the main battle is shaping up between the ruling Congress and DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the BJP-AIADMK coalition. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a fresh layer of competition, turning the election into a multi-cornered contest.
Key candidates in fray
A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray across the state, including several high-profile leaders. Chief minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur in Chennai, seeking a second straight term. His son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the race from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
On the other side, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Vijay, making his electoral debut, is contesting from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.
Looking back at 2021 results
The 2021 Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the DMK-led alliance, which secured 159 of the 234 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats, marking a clear mandate for the DMK at the time.
Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK
During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre.
The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children.
Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.
Security stepped up
Election authorities have deployed around 1,700 companies of central armed police forces across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth and secure polling.
Ahead of voting, mock polling exercises were also conducted, including at Chennai High School, as part of preparations to ensure that polling processes run without glitches on election day.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:55:49 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: EPS casts vote in Salem, urges people to turn out in large numbers
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote along with family members in his hometown, the Edappadi Assembly segment in Salem district.
He also appealed to voters to step out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights, stressing the importance of active participation in the electoral process.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:41:55 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Full list of DMK, AIADMK candidates
For readers looking for the complete list of candidates contesting from the DMK and AIADMK across all 234 constituencies, the full details have been compiled separately. DMK full list | AIADMK full list.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:34:09 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: What time is voting in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is being held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm across the state today.
All 234 constituencies are voting in a single phase, giving voters an 11-hour window to cast their ballots. People are advised to reach polling stations early to avoid queues during peak hours.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:24:32 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband expresses confidence in NDA win
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: P Soundararajan, husband of BJP candidate from the Mylapore Assembly constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, expressed confidence in a strong showing for the NDA as polling gets underway.
"I have gone around the entire constituency. It is going to be a huge success for NDA, especially for my wife in Mylapore...The unmet demands will be met by wife. We are very confident for the victory," reported news agency ANI.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:21:39 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Congress' P Chidambaram casts votes in Sivaganga
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote and shows his inked finger, at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:20:00 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: BJP's Khushbu Sundar casts vote, urges people to step out and participate
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 live updates: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar arrived at the Sri Chaitanya Techno School polling station in Chennai to cast her vote, joining early voters as polling got underway.
Speaking to reporters, she said, "People have right to question any government. I think it is a fundamental duty. One day is a holiday, let us relax and sleep, don't do that. Just get out of your house and cast your vote."
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:15:25 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi calls for enthusiastic voter turnout as polling begins
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: As voting for all 234 Assembly seats got underway on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to urge people to participate in large numbers.
"As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfill this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes."
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:12:55 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Early queues seen at polling booths
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting has begun across Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections amid tight security arrangements, with polling stations opening to voters early in the morning.
Scenes of long queues were visible outside several polling booths even before voting officially started, as people lined up to cast their ballots. Authorities have put in place extensive security measures to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the state.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:00:52 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Polling begins in Tamil Nadu, over 4000 candidates in fray
Polling has officially begun across Tamil Nadu for the crucial Assembly elections, with voters lining up early at booths across the state.
Over 5.73 crore eligible voters are set to cast their ballots today, deciding the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates in the fray. The voting will determine who forms the next government in the 234-member Assembly.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:57:46 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Mock polling underway in Tirunelveli ahead of voting
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Mock polling is currently underway at a multiple polling booths, the video shows inside of a government school in Tirunelveli, as officials carry out final checks before voting begins.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:49:37 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Key candidates to watch out for in Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: As voting gets underway across Tamil Nadu, several high-profile faces are in the spotlight, making these Assembly elections one of the most closely tracked in recent years.
State chief minister MK Stalin is seeking a second consecutive term from Kolathur, with the DMK banking on continuity and its governance record. Close attention is also on Udhayanidhi Stalin, contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, as he looks to consolidate his political footing.
On the opposition front, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district, leading his party’s bid to return to power.
Adding a new dimension to the contest is actor-politician Vijay, who is making his electoral debut. He is contesting from two seats – Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:39:00 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: What time will voting commence?
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is set to follow a full-day schedule across the state on Thursday.
Polling will begin at 7:00 am and continue through the day until 6:00 pm, giving voters an 11-hour window to cast their ballots.
With the election being held in a single phase for all 234 constituencies, authorities are expecting steady voter turnout throughout the day, especially during the morning and late afternoon hours.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 06:28:01 am
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi pitches for Congress-DMK alliance
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: On the eve of polling, Rahul Gandhi reached out to voters, urging them to back the Congress-DMK alliance. In a video message, he framed the election as a larger ideological contest.
"This election is an ideological fight between the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance."
He also alleged that the BJP exerts control over the AIADMK and warned of its intentions in the state.
"The BJP controls the AIADMK and they are trying to enter Tamil Nadu to destroy and attack Tamil culture, Tamil language and Tamil traditions."
Targeting the AIADMK leadership, he added: "The AIADMK leadership is fully compromised by the BJP because of their corruption cases.”
Gandhi also appealed to voters to support the alliance to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s identity, language, and rights, while reiterating a commitment to continuing the state’s legacy of social justice.