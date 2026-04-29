Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: DMK expected to win Tamil Nadu assembly elections, says survey

Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: Polling for 234 Assembly constituencies was held on April 23 under tight security. The state saw a strong turnout of 84.29%, reflecting high voter participation in what is being closely watched as a key political contest. To form the government, any party or alliance must cross the halfway mark of 118 seats. ...Read More

However, the political suspense is far from over. The exit poll results are likely to emerge after 6:30 PM on Wednesday, 29 April.

Counting day on May 4

Counting of votes across the four states — West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with Puducherry, is scheduled for May 4. That is when the actual numbers will decide the winners.

Looking back at 2021: What exit polls said

The last Assembly election in 2021 came at a significant moment for Tamil Nadu. It was the first election after the deaths of two towering political figures — J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.

Back then, most exit polls had pointed towards a comfortable win for the DMK-led alliance. Predictions suggested that MK Stalin’s camp would secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies were expected to win about 66 seats. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK was projected to get a marginal presence.

When the results were declared on May 2, the broad direction of those predictions held true. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won 159 seats, with the DMK itself claiming 133 enough for a clear majority and its first decisive mandate in 25 years. The NDA secured 75 seats, including 66 for the AIADMK. Notably, 11 ministers from the outgoing Palaniswami cabinet lost their seats.

Key candidates in fray

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray across the state, including several high-profile leaders. Chief minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur in Chennai, seeking a second straight term. His son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the race from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

On the other side, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Vijay, making his electoral debut, is contesting from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Looking back at 2021 results

The 2021 Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the DMK-led alliance, which secured 159 of the 234 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats, marking a clear mandate for the DMK at the time.

Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK

During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre.

The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children.

Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.