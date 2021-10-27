Tamil Nadu governor seeks details about welfare scheme, stirs row

A month after taking over as the Tamil Nadu governor, R N Ravi has sought details on the functioning of various departments and the ongoing welfare schemes, a move that erupted into a political row with questions being raised if this is an overreach by the office of the governor.

The matter came to light after chief secretary V Irai Anbu’s letter to heads of government departments asking them to prepare presentations for the governor. “The Honorable Governor of Tamil Nadu wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the State and its ongoing welfare schemes of both the State as well as the Union Government,” the chief secretary said in his letter dated October 18, which began circulating this week.

The chief secretary requested them to apprise the governor about their departments. “Power-point presentation may also be prepared for the above said purpose. The power point prepared is to be discussed before the presentation,” he said in the letter, adding that a date will be informed to them soon.

The ruling DMK’s principal ally, the Congress, criticised the governor’s move. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri in a statement said the governor is overstepping his powers.

“The Governor can only act on the advice of the Cabinet. He has no right to oversee or interfere with the plans and departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu,” Alagiri said, adding that the move raises doubts if the new governor is acting on behalf of the BJP in the state. “I warn that the BJP which has already been rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu will be further affected by the actions of the Governor. He will face consequences if he goes beyond his limits without complying with the Constitution.”

Reacting to Alagiri’s statements, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy asking why the Congress was shocked over the governor’s move. “Are they acting out of fear that they neither have plans nor activities going on?” Thirupathy asked.

As the issue turned into a controversy, chief secretary Anbu released a statement on Tuesday evening, urging that the issue be not politicised. “It is customary for a newly-appointed Governor to learn about the schemes and development projects that are implemented in the state,” Anbu’s statement read. “It is unnecessary to politicise this issue. Those who are aware of the administrative process should be aware of this procedure.”

Chairman of the State Minorities Commission and Congress leader Peter Alphonse also objected to the governor’s seeking a status report, but said chief minister M K Stalin will be unfazed by the move. “This chief minister will respect the powers of a Governor but at the same time if the Central government and the Governor go beyond their vested powers, he will not cow down like (the former chief minister Edappadi) Palaniswami,” Alphonse said.

During the previous AIADMK government, Stalin who was then in the opposition had criticised then governor Banwarilal Purohit over his review meetings with government officials in various districts in 2017. He had called it an intrusion in the state government’s domain and the DMK had also alleged that the BJP-led union government was trying to rule by proxy in Tamil Nadu. Purohit had toured various districts to meet officials and conducted review meetings.

In October 2017, Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu when the state was reeling under a political crisis following J Jayalalithaa’s death in office as chief minister in December 2016.

In September, Ravi was shifted from his post as the governor of Nagaland and replaced Purohit in Tamil Nadu who was appointed as the Punjab governor.

After being sworn in last month, Ravi had said that he would function within the parameters of the Constitution when asked by reporters if he too would tour the state like his predecessor.