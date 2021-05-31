Tamil Nadu left with Covid-19 vaccine stock for 2 more days

Tamil Nadu has Covid-19 vaccine stock remaining only for two more days, health officials told media on Monday. The vaccination drive in the state will be on hold unless the Centre either supplies 1.74 doses that are pending in this month’s (May) allocation or when the first consignment for June’s allocation arrives on the 6th.

“We have directed officials in Chennai and other districts to complete administering of whatever vaccines are left. We will have to stop when there is zero stock and we can only restart when we get the next supply,” health secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

As of Monday morning, after wastage, Tamil Nadu had around 4.93 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in stock. Out of this, 2.69 lakh doses are for the 18-45 age group and 2.24 lakh doses are for above those above 45 years of age.

The state has informed the Centre of the shortage. “The Union government has allocated 20.43 doses for May and we have received 18.68 lakh doses,” Radhakrishnan said.

“As of Monday, we are yet to receive a balance of 1.74 lakh doses from the allotment for May. We are not sure when will it reach Tamil Nadu, whether it is tomorrow or the day after. They (Centre) have said that they will inform us in a couple of days. If we receive this soon we will be able to continue vaccinating,” he said.

For June, the Union government on Monday informed the state that 42.58 lakh doses will be allocated. “The only catch in this is that the first consignment in this allotment will reach Tamil Nadu only by June 6. The next supply will reach by June 9,” Radhakrishnan said, adding that due to supply issues across the country they can only make allotments step-by step despite doubling the allocation for Tamil Nadu. 3-lakh doses are expected to arrive on June 6.

Tamil Nadu has received 96.18 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till date which has been used to vaccinate 87.70 lakh people across age groups until May 30 night.