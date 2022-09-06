Tamil Nadu police form teams to mitigate fake news on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

Tamil Nadu police have formed teams to curb rumours and fake news on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube to prevent clashes arising from caste, religious and political animosity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team has been formed in each of the cities and districts across the state.

The state police department has formed “social media committees” comprising 203 trained police officers who are proficient in computer skills and cyber forensics. They will monitor the spread of fake news, rumours, hate messages and cyber criminals, said a statement issued on Monday by director general of police Sylendra Babu.

“There is a need to keep a close eye on people who post false information and spread rumours on social media like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook which causes confusion, fights, riots and brings disrepute to the police department,” the statement said. “Similarly, there is a need to find those involved in cybercrimes such as drug sales, sexual crimes, money laundering, etc, on the internet.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each team will be headed by the superintendent of police, cybercrime wing – for nine cities and 37 districts which come under the ambit of various police jurisdictions. “The team will act swiftly to identify miscreants spreading fake posts on social media at an earlier stage, disable their social media accounts and register cybercrime cases,” the police department’s statement said.