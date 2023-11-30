Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: Moderate rain predicted in Chennai, Vellore in next 3 hours
Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3.
Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has been grappling with incessant rainfall since Wednesday leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3.
According to the weather agency, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of state, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Schools in the capital city remain closed due to continuous heavy downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team is also on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:23 AM
NDRF on standby in Arakkonam
The National Disaster Response Force Team (NDRF) is on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:14 AM
We have all equipment to jump into action if a flooding situation arises: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner
On heavy rains in Chennai due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation said to ANI, "We've had unprecedented rain in a short period of time. The CM has been monitoring the situation. We've put 15 IAS officers in some parts of the city. Water is receding rapidly. 16000 workers, 491 motors, additional 150 tractor borner motroes also deployed. We have all equipment to jump into action if a flooding situation arises."
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:10 AM
Lake Chembarambakkam to release 6000 cusecs of water
The Kanchipuram District administration announced to increase the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8am on Thursday. The lake's storage had increased to 22.53 feet as against the capacity of 24 feet due to continous rainfall.
The lake has a water capacity of 3.645 TMC and currently has a water reserve of 3.195 TMC and while the inflow is 452 cubic feet of water, 163 cubic feet of water is flowing out.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:08 AM
IMD predicts moderate rain in Chennai & 15 other districts for the next three hours
IMD issues moderate rain and thunderstorm warning for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Pudukottai & 12 other districts for the next three hours.