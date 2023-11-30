Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: Moderate rain predicted in Chennai, Vellore in next 3 hours

Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has been grappling with incessant rainfall since Wednesday leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3.

A scooterist drives amid gusty winds and heavy rain in Chennai,(AP)

According to the weather agency, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of state, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Schools in the capital city remain closed due to continuous heavy downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team is also on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning.