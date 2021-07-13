Tamil Nadu’s power consumption dips after spells of rainfall

The power consumption of Tamil Nadu witnessed a significant drop after heavy rainfall lashed most parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu last week.

During the summer months, the daily consumption peaks to an average of 36 crore units. The power consumption that peaked to 37.27 crores units on April 9 turned out to be a record high. The lockdown announced in Tamil Nadu on May 10 significantly brought down the industrial power consumption as the commercial establishments, including big malls, remained shut.

The domestic power consumption at houses went down to 25 crore units during the first phase of the lockdown. As the lockdown restrictions were eased in a phased manner, the power consumption started to increase gradually once the shops and industrial establishments resumed operations. The consumption touched the mark of 33 crore units in the beginning of July.

But the torrential rainfall in the southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu last week caused the drop in power consumption. State capital Chennai witnessed sporadic rainfall, too. During this time the consumption recorded a declining trend with 32 crore units on July 8, then 31 crore units on July 9, 28.91 crore units on July 10, 26.33 crore units on July 11, respectively. The rainfall brought down the need for air-conditioning and irrigating the agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre in Chennai made a forecast that three districts of Tamil Nadu will receive rainfall as the southwest monsoon turned intense. The weather bulletin stated that Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi districts along the Western Ghats will receive rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. Sporadic rainfall is likely in Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts these days.

Chennai is likely to get mild showers on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.