Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1
india news

Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1

Tamil Nadu will also allow medical colleges to operate from August 16 even as it has extended the lockdown with certain restrictions in place by two more weeks.
Reported by Divya Chandrababu | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Schools will initially reopen with 50% attendance and will strictly adhere to the measures necessitated to contain the spread of Covid-19.(HT File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 onward. The state government highlighted that schools will initially reopen with 50% attendance and will strictly adhere to the measures necessitated to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu will also allow medical colleges to operate from August 16 even as it has extended the lockdown with certain restrictions in place by two more weeks.

Neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also decided to reopen schools. Andhra Pradesh will reopen schools on August 16 and Karnataka will open schools for classes 9 to 12 August 23.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,997 Covid-19 cases which pushed its Covid-19 tally to 2.56 million. At least 34,230 people have died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Coimbatore was among the districts with the highest number of new infections (220) followed by Chennai (196), Erode (161), Chengalpet (130), Thanjavur (119) and Thiruvallur (106). On Thursday, the state also recorded less recoveries compared to the number of new cases for the first time in several weeks. There are 20,138 active cases in the state as of Thursday.

Tamil Nadu reported 10 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are among states which have reported this variant.

(with inputs from Divya Chandrababu)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in tamil nadu
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP