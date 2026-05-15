‘Targeting UAE not acceptable’: PM Modi says India ready to extend ‘all possible support’ in West Asia peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was prepared to extend “all possible support” to restore peace in West Asia, as he held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi amid escalating tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during delegation-level talks, in Abu Dhabi.(PTI)

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The meeting took place soon after Modi arrived in the UAE on the first leg of his five-nation tour, which will also take him to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Modi says India ready to support

In his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting, Modi condemned the recent attacks targeting the UAE amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

“We condemned the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said, adding that “the way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable”.

The prime minister also praised the Gulf nation’s response to the crisis, saying “the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praise worthy.”

Highlighting the wider global impact of the conflict in West Asia, Modi said, “India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia.”

Focus on energy cooperation

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{{^usCountry}} The visit also saw the signing of multiple strategic agreement, including a deal for the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), aimed at easing the impact of the ongoing conflict on energy supplies. India and the UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic petroleum reserves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit also saw the signing of multiple strategic agreement, including a deal for the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), aimed at easing the impact of the ongoing conflict on energy supplies. India and the UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic petroleum reserves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The agreements come at a time when tensions in the West Asia have intensified concerns over oil supplies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and competing geopolitical alignments involving Israel and Iran. Warm welcome for PM Modi in Abu Dhabi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreements come at a time when tensions in the West Asia have intensified concerns over oil supplies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and competing geopolitical alignments involving Israel and Iran. Warm welcome for PM Modi in Abu Dhabi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The UAE leadership rolled out a ceremonial welcome for the Indian prime minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. Modi was received personally at the airport by Al Nahyan and was accorded a guard of honour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UAE leadership rolled out a ceremonial welcome for the Indian prime minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. Modi was received personally at the airport by Al Nahyan and was accorded a guard of honour. {{/usCountry}}

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In a special gesture, the aircraft carrying the prime minister was escorted by UAE military jets before landing.

Later, Modi thanked the UAE president for the reception in a social media post.

“I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more,” he said.

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