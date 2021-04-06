Tarun Bajaj made new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth economic affairs secretary

In a bureaucratic reshuffle at the North Block, department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary Tarun Bajaj has been made the new revenue secretary, while Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch Karnataka cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, has been appointed as DEA secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also posted Anil Kumar Jha, special secretary in the department of revenue, as secretary in the ministry of tribal affairs, an official order said.

Bajaj had been given additional charge of the revenue portfolio after the superannuation of predecessor Ajay Bhushan Pandey on February 28, 2021. The finance ministry has five key departments headed by a secretary each – DEA, revenue, expenditure, financial services and the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam).

Bajaj became economic affairs secretary on May 1, 2020, after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty. Previously, he held charges of additional secretary (July 2017 to April 2020) and joint secretary (April 2015 to July 2017) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).