Task force will decide when people can see cheetahs in Kuno, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a task force has been set up to observe the cheetahs released in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno national park last week and based on its recommendation the government will announce by when people will be able to see the wild animals flown in from Namibia.

Referring to the excitement about the cheetahs coming to India, the PM in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat said people have been writing to express their happiness.

“There is a lot of excitement and 1.3 billion Indians are elated, filled with pride that this is India’s love for nature. A lot of people have asked me when will they get a chance to see the cheetahs… A task force has been established to monitor the cheetahs. They will observe closely how they have adapted to the new environment and then we will take a call,” the PM said.

The wild cats, which were declared extinct in the country in 1952, were reintroduced in the country by the PM on his birthday on September 17.

The PM said a competition is also being launched to allow people to come up with a name for the cheetah project and also pick individual names for the animals.

“A competition will be organised on MyGov platform, I urge people to share certain things…What should be the name of the campaign that we are running on cheetahs? Can we even think of naming all these cheetahs…” he said.

The names, he suggested, should be traditional and in keeping with Indian society, culture, tradition and heritage. “You can also suggest how humans should treat animals. Our fundamental duties also stresses on respect for animals. I appeal to you to participate in this competition and you could become the first to witness the Cheetahs,” he said.

The PM also paid tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated on Sunday.

He said Upadhayay had seen many ups and downs in life and that is why he put forward the ideas of integral humanism for the country. “His integral humanism is a thought which makes us conflict and prejudice free in the name of ideologies. He put forth the Indian philosophy of considering all human beings as one before the world,” the PM said.

Upadhyay’s integral humanism and Antyodaya (serving the last man in the queue) are the core of the BJP government’s policies and programmes. The PM said Upadhyay helped rid Indians of the inferiority complex that had gripped them soon after Independence and awakened their inner intellectual consciousness.

“He used to say the measure of a country‘s progress is the last person in queue. During the Amritkal of Independence, it will inspire to take the country forward,” he said.

The PM also announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh whose birth anniversary is on September 29. “We should draw inspiration from our freedom fighters and build the India of their dreams to pay homage to them. A few days ago, we installed Netaji’s (Subhas Chandra Bose’s) statue at the Kartavya path…,” he added.

The PM also renewed his call for encouraging the use of locally produced goods and said an effort must be made to create a new record in the sales of locally produced goods such as Khadi over the coming festive season.

He said by purchasing locally produced goods the country will strengthen the ‘vocal for local’ campaign and also give the campaign for ‘self-reliant India’ a fillip.

