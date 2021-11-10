Taslima Nasreen 'shocked' that Malala married a Pakistani, says ‘Taliban are happy’

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said she is shocked to learn about activist Malala Yousafzai's wedding to Pakistan Cricket Board official Asser Malik. "Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford University for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But..," the author tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the author was trolled for her view and as social media users told her that it is wrong to assume that all Pakistan men are regressive, the author put out another tweet. This time on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Imran Khan was the most progressive free-thinking man from Pakistan. He fell in love with a Jewish girl. Then what? Then he made her convert to Islam, defended religious fanatics, divorced and married again, divorced again & finally ended up with a burqawali ghost. Toxic masculinity!" Taslima wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In several other tweets, Taslima put forward her opinion and said "some misogynist Taliban" are happy with Malala because "she married a Muslim, a Pakistani and she married when she is very young".

Taslima then shared the screenshot of Malala's old interview to Vogue where she said she does not understand why people have to get married. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala was quoted in that July interview. "She was more matured in July," Taslima wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taslima, however, was not alone in criticising Malala's decision to get married as the old screenshot of the interview was doing the rounds on social media, being shared by Pakistanis.

Malala shared the photos of a homely wedding in her home in Birmingham on Tuesday and said the day marks a "precious day" in her life. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala wrote.

At the age of 15, Malala was shot at in the head by the Taliban in October 2012. She was flown to the UK to receive treatment. In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize. Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}