'A precious day in my life': Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai gets married

Yousafzai announced on Twitter that she tied the knot with Asser (Malik) in a small nikkah ceremony organised at Birmingham home.
Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead, Yousafzai tweeted.(Twitter/@Malala)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Nobel laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in central England's Birmingham.

She announced on Twitter that she tied the knot with Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony organised at home.

“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” Yousafzai tweeted. The 24-year-old activist from Pakistan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Malala Yousafzai with husband Asser Malik. Users on social media have said that Malik is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's high performance centre.(Twitter/@Malala)
Malala Yousafzai with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (left) and mother Toor Pekai Yousafzai (extreme right).(Twitter/@Malala)
“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” Malala Yousafzai tweeted on Tuesday.(Twitter/@Malala)
