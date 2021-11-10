Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel laureate, gets married in Birmingham

Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced that she is now a married woman. The 24-year-old posted the pictures of her nikah ceremony on her Twitter handle on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in the city of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai said in her tweet.

Yousafzai gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Many social media users have identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's high performance centre, from the city of Lahore.

The campaigner for girls' education gained international attention for her personal courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. She even stood against the Taliban, who were opposed to girls attending schools.

In 2012, she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for campaigning against its attempts to deny women education.

In 2014, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate at age 17. In 2018, she launched Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. She graduated from Oxford University in June last year with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.