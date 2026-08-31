TCS iON 'deeply regrets' Jaipur NEET-PG power failure, says working to fix it 'urgently'

TCS iON on Monday expressed “deep regret” over the NEET-PG power failure at an examination centre in Jaipur, while saying that it was working with expert vendor teams to fix the issue “urgently.”

Power disruptions had affected the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday. (HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar/ Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement posted to its official X handle, TCS iON said the examination centre in Jaipur had experience power failures during the NEET-PG test as well as the AIIMS CRE exam. It cited “unknown local electrical issues” as the reason for the disruptions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Power disruptions had affected the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two iON Digital Zone centres in Jaipur on Sunday (August 30), with the conducting authority for the exam, NBEMS, scheduling a retest for September 5. NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated, according to PTI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Power disruptions had affected the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two iON Digital Zone centres in Jaipur on Sunday (August 30), with the conducting authority for the exam, NBEMS, scheduling a retest for September 5. NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated, according to PTI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

‘All possible measures being put in place to avoid recurrence’: What TCS said

In its statement, head of TCS iON, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, said it was taking “all possible measures” to avoid any such incident in the future.

“The NEET-PG 2026 exam was successfully conducted for more than 2.63 lakh candidates across 1,111 centers in the country yesterday. Today, the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (AIIMS CRE) was conducted for more than 21,000 candidates across 58 centres,” it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TCS unit further added, “During both these exams, a single centre, the iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced internal power failures over both days, due to unknown local electrical issues. The expert team from the vendors responsible for electrical maintenance are working to get this fixed urgently.”

It said that it “deeply regrets the inconvenience” caused to the candidates who were undertaking the NEET-PG and AIIMS CRE exams at these centres. TCS iON said it was “working with the respective authorities to ensure that the candidates are able to complete these exams at the earliest.”

Also Read | ED steps into NEET-UG paper leak case, seeks CBI's records

NBEMS constitutes panel to probe Jaipur

power failure

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) constituted a three-member committee under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, principal secretary, health and family welfare department of the Rajasthan government, ANI news agency reported.

The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the power supply failure and determine the reasons for the disruption, according to sources cited by ANI. It includes a senior official from the state government, a joint secretary-level officer from the Health Ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.