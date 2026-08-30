NEET PG exam rescheduled for nearly 300 candidates over power outage in Jaipur

Nearly 300 candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination at the centre.

The examination for all candidates allotted to the particular centre will now be conducted on September 5, 2026, according to the sources.

The NEET-PG examination at iON Digital Zone Sitapura 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been rescheduled due to concerns over a power outage at the examination centre, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) sources said.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) PG 2026 examination commenced on Sunday, with over 2.73 lakh medical graduates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination at designated centres across the country.

Further details regarding the rescheduled examination will be communicated separately to the affected candidates.

The examination was conducted by NBEMS in computer-based mode in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Candidates were seen arriving at examination centres in several cities, including Chennai, Kanchipuram and Agra in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, as well as at Mohan Estate in Delhi.

Speaking about the examination, Agra candidate Chayaa said she was feeling nervous before the test.

"I'm feeling a bit nervous about it right now, but let's see how it goes," she said.

The NEET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country.

Also Read: NEET PG Exam City Slip 2026: NBEMS issues clarification after incorrect test-city SMS sent to some candidates

The examination comes months after the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode. The exam was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, with the NTA announcing a re-examination for affected candidates. The NEET UG re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.

Around 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG 2026, which was conducted across examination centres in India and abroad. The cancellation and re-examination followed an investigation into alleged irregularities and paper-leak claims linked to the May 3 examination.