Amaravati, The Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday constituted its new executive committees, striking a balance between veteran experience and fresh talent, and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu administered the oath to newly appointed members of the Politburo, national and state committees.

TDP forms new executive committees, Lokesh assumes charge as working president

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TDP leader and IT Minister Nara Lokesh assumed responsibilities as the party's working president, with the leadership describing the position as a significant responsibility aimed at strengthening the organisation across all levels.

"We have constituted new executive committees blending senior leaders with fresh faces, and I administered the oath to the Politburo, national and state committees," Naidu said at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed executive committees.

The leadership elevated mandal and cluster-level leaders to the Politburo, reflecting its emphasis on grassroots workers and the principle of "cadre is the leader," while prioritising those who worked hard.

The committees were formed after multiple screenings and strategies, respecting seniors, accommodating newcomers, and recognising those who contributed to the party's strength, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The newly constituted panels seek to present a fresh outlook for the party even after 44 years, balancing the experience and guidance of senior leaders with the dynamism of younger members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly constituted panels seek to present a fresh outlook for the party even after 44 years, balancing the experience and guidance of senior leaders with the dynamism of younger members. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight of the swearing-in ceremony were Lokesh, Mangalagiri cluster in-charge G Dhanunjay, and Gajapatinagaram mandal president G Sridevi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of the swearing-in ceremony were Lokesh, Mangalagiri cluster in-charge G Dhanunjay, and Gajapatinagaram mandal president G Sridevi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The party also accommodated individuals who have been active on social media, recognising their contribution to organisational outreach and communication efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party also accommodated individuals who have been active on social media, recognising their contribution to organisational outreach and communication efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Naidu, his government is implementing multiple welfare schemes while accelerating infrastructure and irrigation projects to ensure inclusive development across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Naidu, his government is implementing multiple welfare schemes while accelerating infrastructure and irrigation projects to ensure inclusive development across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Irrigation projects are being expedited to ensure water security and supply to farmers, while works on Polavaram and Amaravati are being fast-tracked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irrigation projects are being expedited to ensure water security and supply to farmers, while works on Polavaram and Amaravati are being fast-tracked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are implementing numerous welfare schemes, accelerating irrigation projects to ensure water security, and fast-tracking Polavaram and Amaravati works," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are implementing numerous welfare schemes, accelerating irrigation projects to ensure water security, and fast-tracking Polavaram and Amaravati works," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He noted that with the support of the Centre, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been put back on the path of profitability, while the government has upheld the self-respect of Telugu people.

Naidu said the government has restored the state's brand and credibility, which he claimed was affected during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, and is working in line with the goals of Swarna Andhra.

On the power sector, he claimed that it had suffered setbacks earlier, but has been revived with measures taken to protect consumers from additional financial burden.

The Chief Minister said the government is bearing the burden to shield people from true-up charges while reducing electricity costs through true-down measures and has already announced that tariffs will not be increased.

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He added that efforts are underway to reduce power purchase costs, and tariffs were reduced by 30 paise last year with plans to bring down another 30 paise.

Naidu said infrastructure development is being strengthened with the completion of ports, airports and highways to improve connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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