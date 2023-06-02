TDP manifesto a copy of Cong, BJP promises in Karnataka: Jagan

Hyderabad

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the election manifesto of the YSRCP was born out of the issues and difficulties raised by people during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. (HT Photo)

The pre-election manifesto released by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is like a “bisi bele bath” (a popular dish of Karnataka) made with ingredients stolen from others, YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday.

The chief minister was addressing a rally at Pattikonda in Kurnool district, after releasing ₹3,923.21 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 5,230,939 farmers at ₹7,500 each across the state. The amount, released as the first tranche for the fifth consecutive year, would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Jagan also released ₹53.62 crore towards input subsidy to farmers to compensate for the crop loss suffered by 33,851 farmers due to natural calamities. Input subsidy is paid at the end of each season in which the crop loss occurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan pooh-poohed the manifesto released by Naidu during the TDP’s two-day Mahanadu held at Rajahmundry on May 27 and 28.

“The promises made in the so-called manifesto were copied straight from the manifestos of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party released during the recent Karnataka assembly elections. It is a like a “bisi bele bath” and the needed masala for the stuff was copied from the YSR Congress party schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha and Rythu Bharosa,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the election manifesto of the YSRCP was born out of the issues and difficulties raised by people during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. “Naidu has neither originality nor credibility. By copying from the manifestos of other parties, he has once again proved that he is a big cheat and he wants to take the people for a ride once again as he did in the past,” Jagan said.

Questioning the motive of TDP leaders calling the manifesto attractive, Jagan said a manifesto should not be attractive, but solution-oriented. “How can they justify the manifesto which provides neither direction nor solution?” he asked.

Jagan also found fault with Naidu for invoking former chief minister late N T Rama Rao during the Mahanadu. “It is preposterous that Naidu who backstabbed and killed his father-in-law NTR 27 years ago is now garlanding his portrait aiming at grabbing power. He is ready to backstab the people again,” he said.

The chief minister said the TDP did not have candidates to contest in all 175 constituencies. “That is why he is craving for convenient alliances with other parties. It is ridiculous that the man who had become the chief minister way back in 1995 is now asking for one chance from the people. The power-monger is eager to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour once again with the support of his friendly media and foster son,” he said.

Reacting to Naidu’s comment comparing the forthcoming elections with a Kurukshetra war of Mahabharata, Jagan said it was indeed a Kurukshetra war, but between social justice and social injustice. It is a war between pro-people’s government and the capitalists-backed Naidu, he said.

He appealed to the people to stand by the YSRCP and become his soldiers in the next elections and bring victory if they believe they were benefitted from the welfare schemes being implemented by his government.

Reacting to Jagan’s comments on TDP manifesto, senior TDP leader and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad said Jagan, being in prison for 16 months in the past, did not understand the vision of Naidu, which was reflected in the party’s election manifesto.

“Jagan is afraid that if the manifesto is extensively taken into the people, he would be routed out of power in the next elections. He has no guts to explain the good work done by him to seek votes; instead, he is trying to sling mud at the TDP out of frustration,” Prasad said.

The TDP leader wondered whether the so-called welfare schemes claimed to have been implemented by Jagan had enhanced the living standards of the people and eradicated poverty. “He should come out a white paper on the conditions of the people in the state in the last four years,” he demanded.

