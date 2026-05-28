TDP resolves to implement 33% women’s quota in party tickets in next elections

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh will implement 33% reservation for women in the next assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state within the party, irrespective of whether the women’s quota is implemented at the national level, party working president Nara Lokesh announced on Wednesday.

Lokesh said he strongly believed that the next era of Indian politics must belong to women leadership. (@naralokesh)

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Lokesh made the announcement on the opening day of Mahanadu, the two-day annual conclave of the TDP being held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri town of Guntur district.

The conclave, themed “Stree Shakti” (women’s empowerment), is being held in a hybrid mode for the first time as part of the party’s austerity drive. While national and state committee members attended the meeting at the TDP headquarters, around 2.23 lakh people from 1,864 clusters participated online.

Speaking at the conclave, Lokesh said the TDP had taken the initiative to provide 33% of party tickets to women in the general elections scheduled in 2029, as the women’s reservation bill continued to face political hurdles and opposition resistance in Parliament.

“We want to lead by example rather than waiting for a national political consensus on women’s reservations,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Lokesh said he strongly believed that the next era of Indian politics must belong to women leadership. He said the NDA government had already taken a historic step by introducing the women’s reservation bill and stressed that women must not remain mere beneficiaries of welfare schemes but should become active decision-makers in governance and politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lokesh said he strongly believed that the next era of Indian politics must belong to women leadership. He said the NDA government had already taken a historic step by introducing the women’s reservation bill and stressed that women must not remain mere beneficiaries of welfare schemes but should become active decision-makers in governance and politics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that opposition parties had attempted to create obstacles to women empowerment by rejecting the women’s reservation bill. Calling for decisive action, Lokesh said the TDP should lead from the front. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that opposition parties had attempted to create obstacles to women empowerment by rejecting the women’s reservation bill. Calling for decisive action, Lokesh said the TDP should lead from the front. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “From the Mahanadu stage, I propose that the TDP allocate 33% seats to women in the 2029 elections. It not as a slogan, but as a commitment to the future of India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From the Mahanadu stage, I propose that the TDP allocate 33% seats to women in the 2029 elections. It not as a slogan, but as a commitment to the future of India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The TDP working president further said the country needed more women lawmakers, leaders and policymakers. “The future of the TDP would be led shoulder to shoulder by women. This is our party’s resolve, responsibility and commitment towards building a stronger and more inclusive political future,” he said.

Several party members who spoke on the issue welcomed Lokesh’s proposal, saying it would go a long way in women’s empowerment.

Delivering the inaugural address, TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the party always worked not for elections, but for future generations.

He alleged that the previous government had “destroyed the state,” while the present “people’s government” had brought Andhra Pradesh out of a “ventilator-like condition” and put governance back on track.

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He said the government was moving ahead aggressively and progressively with a focus on women’s empowerment, attracting investments, creating opportunities for youth, providing irrigation to every acre, building Amaravati into a world-class capital, ensuring quality healthcare and education, and eliminating inequalities to achieve the goal of “Swarna Andhra.”

Naidu said the government was committed to women’s empowerment and ensuring social, economic and political dignity for women. He highlighted initiatives ranging from property rights to welfare schemes such as “Talliki Vandanam,” free bus travel for women under the “Stree Shakti” programme and three free LPG cylinders annually under the “Deepam 2.0” scheme.

The chief minister said the government had transformed one lakh women into entrepreneurs during the past year and had drawn up plans to create another five lakh women entrepreneurs.

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He added that products made by DWCRA women’s groups were being branded under the “Swayam AP” initiative.

Stating that women played a decisive role in the coalition’s electoral victory, Naidu announced that this year’s Mahanadu was being dedicated to women as “Mahila Mahanadu.”

Focusing on youth empowerment, Naidu said every government policy was being designed keeping young people in mind. He said the government was preparing policies aligned with the aspirations of Gen Z, Gen Alpha and teenagers, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics and automobiles.

Naidu further claimed that Andhra Pradesh was attracting major projects, including food processing units, rare earth mineral projects and even a fifth-generation fighter aircraft manufacturing and testing project.

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He said the government had shifted from “Ease of Doing Business” to “Speed of Doing Business,” citing approvals being granted within 36 days for the fighter jet project.

Naidu said the TDP possessed one of the strongest and most disciplined cadres in the country and described the party as a “university that produces leaders.”

Calling upon leaders and cadre to prepare for the upcoming local body elections, Naidu said victory in elections was the true measure of public opinion.

He urged party workers to remain connected with people, actively participate in voter registration drives and maintain coordination with alliance partners.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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