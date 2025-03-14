Amaravati, The education system in Andhra Pradesh is being "systematically weakened" under the TDP-led government, with Education Minister Nara Lokesh failing to manage the sector effectively, alleged YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday. TDP 'weakening' Andhra’s education system: YSRCP

Nagarjuna accused the state government of dismantling the reforms introduced by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"TDP is reversing the progress we made in education, pushing the system into disarray," he said in a press release.

During the YSRCP’s tenure, significant reforms were implemented, including the introduction of English in schools, bilingual textbooks, International Baccalaureate and Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus integration, digital classrooms, Test of English as a Foreign Language training, and tablet distribution to students.

However, under the TDP administration, these initiatives are being scrapped, the former minister alleged.

According to Nagarjuna, fee reimbursement and financial aid for women have been neglected, with inadequate funds allocated, further affecting students from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

Nagarjuna also alleged that vice-chancellors were being forced to resign to make way for political appointments.

Under Jagan’s leadership, universities received national recognition, with several institutions securing National Assessment and Accreditation Council A certification and an increase in the gross enrollment ratio, he claimed.

In contrast, the current government is allegedly politicising universities instead of focusing on academic excellence.

He also accused Lokesh and TDP leaders of "hypocrisy", saying that while they criticise the previous government for using photographs for publicity, it was Chandrababu Naidu who pioneered the practice.

"From government-issued bicycles to sewing machines, water tanks, and even funeral sheds, Chandrababu’s photos were everywhere," he said, adding that even papad packets had Naidu’s image stamped on them.

The YSRCP leader urged the ruling party to restore educational reforms instead of engaging in political manoeuvring.

