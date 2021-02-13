Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Tea planters from Bihar's Kishanganj and adjoining districts have approached deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad seeking exemption from the land ceiling for individual planters to set up plantations and processing units above the prescribed limit of 25 acres. They said the medium-range or big size plantations need 200 to 500 acres.
The government has come up with the new Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy ( BAIPP) and introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
“The lifting of the exemption limit is crucial for attracting investors as the existing ceiling limit is not conducive for bigger plantations. There is no ceiling in states like West Bengal and Assam where land is given by the government on lease. ...the government should accord tea processing, plantation, and packaging [the status] of agro-based industry,” said, Raj Karan Daftari, president of Ashok Bihar Tea Planters Association, which represents planters in Kishanganj district.
He said the planters have long been demanding the exemption from the ceiling to boost the growth of the sector. “ It is good the government has announced subsidy and incentives for setting up tea processing units. But that also requires land,” Daftari said.
He highlighted how the Bihar Industrial policy, 1995, had provisions of lifting land ceiling.
There are nine tea processing plants in Kishanganj, which has the potential for nine more.
Agriculture secretary N Saravana Kumar said he has taken note of the matter and the processes have started to address it. “ We have already taken up the matter with the revenue and land reforms department... We are seriously looking into the matter."
BAIPP nodal officer A C Jain said they are getting a good response from probable investors. “Tea planters and producers can avail the incentives under promotion policy for setting up processing units as a huge stock of green leaf goes to the neighbouring state for processing. There is a potential of setting nine to 10 units,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox