A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Guna Cantt area has been arrested for allegedly sending obscene and inappropriate messages to a Class 12 student and pressuring her to meet him alone.

Distressed by the continuous messages and threats, the student informed her mother, following which complaints were submitted to the district education officer (DEO), the school principal and the superintendent of police (SP). (Representational/AI-generated/ChatGPT) more less

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According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Narendra Kushwah, had been repeatedly messaging the student for some time, urging her to meet him privately and accompany him outside the school. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to give her poor marks in examinations and adversely affect her studies.

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The student further alleged that the teacher claimed he controlled everything in the school, including examination marks, and insisted that she would have to obey him. She also accused him of pressuring her to sit and talk with him in an area inside the school that had been partitioned with a curtain.

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{{^usCountry}} Distressed by the continuous messages and threats, the student informed her mother, following which complaints were submitted to the district education officer (DEO), the school principal and the superintendent of police (SP). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Distressed by the continuous messages and threats, the student informed her mother, following which complaints were submitted to the district education officer (DEO), the school principal and the superintendent of police (SP). {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and took him into custody.

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School principal Sanjay Kumar Jain said the student and her mother approached him with the complaint and submitted copies of the WhatsApp chats. He said the student alleged that the teacher had been communicating with her since after Children’s Day. The matter has been referred to the DEO for investigation.