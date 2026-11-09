‘Harassment over fee payment’: Azamgarh Class 8 girl consumes poison, dies, teacher arrested

Police on Monday arrested a teacher after the death of a 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 8 at an Inter college in Shahgarh town, under the Sidhari police station area of Azamgarh. After returning home, the student consumed a toxic substance after allegedly being harassed. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A police officer said that the girl was a student of Class 8 at Maa Jageshwari Devi Inter College in Shahgarh. On November 8, the student’s family filed a complaint at the Sidhari police station, accusing the school principal and class teacher of humiliating her over fees.

According to police, the kin alleged that principal Akhilesh Yadav and class teacher Rinku Kumar had been humiliating the student daily over delay in fees and other issues. Frustrated by this, the student consumed a poisonous substance, resulting in her death.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS against the two in this regard, said circle officer Shubham Todi.

Taking action, sub-inspector Balendra Kumar Yadav, along with a police team, arrested Rinku Kumar (39), the teacher, resident of Baithauli, Sidhari police station, near the Tamsa River bridge in Daulatpur , said the officer.

According to the police, the second accused named in the case, principal Akhilesh Yadav, is on the run. Efforts are also being made to arrest him.