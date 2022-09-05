Teachers' Day 2022: Here are some facts about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day celebrated on September 5 in India every year marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher, who was the first vice president and second president of India.

Here are some facts to know about him on Teachers' Day 2022

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888 in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. When he was elected president of India in 1962, his friends and students wanted to celebrate his birthday, to which he said that it would be his honour if September 5 was marked as Teachers’ Day. Since then, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5.

Dr Radhakrishnan was awarded various scholarships throughout his student life in Tirupati and Vellore. He then pursued philosophy at the Christian College, Madras.

A professor before foraging into politics

Fondly revered by his students, he served as a professor of philosophy at Mysore and Calcutta University. He also became the vice chancellor of Andhra University. As a professor, he taught about eastern religions and ethics at the University of Oxford, England from 1936–52.

The former president was also vice chancellor of Benares Hindu University (BHU) from 1939–48 and chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) from 1953 to 1962.

Radhakrishnan as a statesman

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan led the Indian delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and was elected chairman of Unesco’s executive board from 1948–49. He also served as Indian ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. When he returned to India in 1952 he was elected as vice president, and on May 11, 1962, as president, succeeding Rajendra Prasad, the first president of independent India.

Works of the visionary philosopher

Some of the renowned works of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan include books such as Indian Philosophy, The Philosophy of the Upanishads, An Idealist View of Life, Eastern Religions and Western Thought, and East and West: Some Reflections. In his lectures and books he tried to interpret Indian thought for Westerners.

Enlightening quotes by the great scholar

“When we think we know, we cease to learn.”

“The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”

“Books are the means by which we can build bridges between cultures.”

Dr Radhakrishnan died on April 16, 1975 in the then Madras.