Teachers’ Day 2022: Date, history, significance, celebration of Shikshak Divas in India

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5 but every country celebrates the day on different dates and in India, Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas marks the birthday of the country’s first Vice President (1952–1962) who went on to become the second President of India (1962-1967), a scholar, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, a highly-respected teacher and prolific statesman - Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who said that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.” Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns for two years, the schools were shut and Teachers' Day celebrations were given a miss with only virtual wishes and greetings as a perfect way to tell one's teachers you remember them but with the lockdowns lifted and students back in schools and colleges, the celebratory spirit to mark the day with great pomp and show is back in the air.

Date:

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country’s former President, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

History and significance:

When Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr Radhakrishnan instead made a request of them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to the society.

Ever since then, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions. Students put on performances, dances and host elaborate shows for their most-loved teachers.

Celebrations:

For school students, the day means getting roses, chocolates, gifts including handmade cards to profess their affection for their favourite teachers. For senior students, Teacher’s Day is one of role reversal and celebration.

Last two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the schools and colleges were shut and the annual celebrations at the campus were replaced with virtual ones. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a threat of Delta variant spreading, many schools continued to operate their online classes where virtual wishes and greetings became a perfect way to tell your teachers you love and cherish them.

However, with the normalcy fast restoring and students back in campus, it is once again that time of the year when cultural programmes and events are organised in schools and colleges. Students bring flowers, sweets and cards for their teachers to express their gratitude and love while senior students dress up in formals and take/supervise classes so that teachers can take a break and enjoy the celebrations.

The role reversal also helps them put themselves in their teachers’ shoes. Even if you were no longer a school-college going student, this is a good time to let your teachers know that from giving us a purpose to setting us up as successful citizens of the world, they have inspired in us a drive to do well and succeed in life and to recognise this hard work of your mentors and gurus.

This is because teachers are the bedrock upon which any quality education is built and they are perhaps the few people in our lives who rejoice when we, their student, outdo them.