Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said teachers play a crucial role in shaping curious minds, encouraging independent thinking and inspiring generations, stressing that their dedication can help build a better tomorrow.

Teachers shape curious minds, inspire generations: Arunachal CM

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In a social media post on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Khandu said teachers inspire people to 'question, learn and think for ourselves', while recalling the words of former President and eminent educationist Dr S Radhakrishnan that 'the true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves'.

"May the dedication of our teachers continue to shape curious minds, inspire generations and build a better tomorrow," Khandu said in a post on X.

Deep Dive What key role do teachers play in shaping independent thinking, according to Arunachal CM Pema Khandu? Arunachal CM Pema Khandu stated that teachers play a crucial role by inspiring individuals to question, learn, and think for themselves, ultimately shaping curious minds and encouraging independent thought. Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday celebrated as Teachers' Day in India? Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday on September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to honor his contributions to education and his belief in the profound influence teachers have on individuals and on the nation. How did Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein express gratitude to teachers on Teachers' Day? Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed gratitude by acknowledging teachers for their patience, guidance, and for believing in children's potential, highlighting the lasting impact of their contributions.

The chief minister extended his warm wishes to teachers, underlining their wider role in society, particularly in nurturing young minds and encouraging them to develop the ability to think independently.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also greeted teachers on the occasion and remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

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{{^usCountry}} In a social media post, Mein said Radhakrishnan, who dedicated his life to teaching, learning and public service, continued to remind people of "the profound influence a teacher can have on an individual, and ultimately, on a Nation". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post, Mein said Radhakrishnan, who dedicated his life to teaching, learning and public service, continued to remind people of "the profound influence a teacher can have on an individual, and ultimately, on a Nation". {{/usCountry}}

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"On Teachers' Day, I offer my deepest gratitude to every teacher who patiently guides, encourages and believes in our children," Mein said.

He said the contribution of teachers to society often begins quietly, but its impact lasts for generations.

Teachers' Day is observed across India on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first Vice President and second President, who was also a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher.

The day is observed to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and the development of young minds.

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