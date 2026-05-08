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Tech bodies oppose IT Rules amendments

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) submitted their objections to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on May 7

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:02 pm IST
By Sejal Sharma
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Two industry bodies representing companies such as Google, Meta and other social media intermediaries have opposed all of Centre’s proposed amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, arguing that the changes would expand government control over online content and create regulatory uncertainty for digital platforms, AI companies and creators.

The ministry had on April 21 issued a second extension for stakeholder comments. (File photo)

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) submitted their objections to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on May 7, the revised deadline for public comments on the draft amendments.

The ministry had on April 21 issued a second extension for stakeholder comments. In the same notice, MeitY also proposed an additional amendment requiring AI-generated content to carry labels that remain continuously visible throughout the duration of the content.

One of the key proposals opposed by both IAMAI and BIF relates to draft Rule 3(4), which seeks to make compliance with government-issued advisories, directions, standard operating procedures and codes of practice part of the due diligence obligations for intermediaries under Section 79 of the IT Act. Section 79 provides ‘safe harbour’ protection to intermediaries, shielding platforms from liability for third-party content hosted on their services.

The proposed Rule 8(1) would extend certain provisions of the rules to intermediaries and users sharing news and current affairs content, bringing user-generated content on social media platforms under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) blocking and adjudication framework, including the jurisdiction of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC).

 
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