Teen kills mother after argument over gender identity in Lucknow, stays near her body

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 17-year-old son during an argument over his gender identity at their apartment in Lucknow’s Naka area on Thursday morning, with the teenager remaining at the scene after the attack, police said

Police and forensic teams inspected the flat and collected evidence. (HT photo )

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“The incident took place at a flat in Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing around 9 am. The deceased was identified as Geeta Bhagchandani, wife of Rakesh. Her minor son was found at the spot and taken into police custody,” read the police statement.

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According to Naka station house incharge Vivek Chaudhary, the teenager had been living separately from his family in another flat some distance away following differences within the family over his gender identity. “He was allegedly being given around ₹500 a month for his expenses,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “He had gone to meet his family on Thursday. An argument broke out over the issue of his gender identity, following which he allegedly attacked his mother on the head with a tool,” Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He had gone to meet his family on Thursday. An argument broke out over the issue of his gender identity, following which he allegedly attacked his mother on the head with a tool,” Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

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The teenager did not flee after the alleged killing and remained at the apartment until police arrived, the SHO said.

The family, which is financially well-off and runs a business, had been living in the apartment complex, police said. Investigators are now examining the circumstances surrounding the family’s decision to keep the teenager separately and the events that led to Thursday morning’s confrontation.

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Police and forensic teams inspected the flat and collected evidence. The alleged weapon used in the attack was also being examined. The woman’s body was sent for postmortem after completion of inquest proceedings.

Police said the teenager was being questioned and further investigation was underway. The exact circumstances and sequence of events leading to the killing will be established during the investigation.