Teen's Radhakrishnan comparison with Modi during PM's metro ride: ‘Today, we have you…’

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's metro ride to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Teacher's Day, a teenager drew a comparison between him and former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The Prime Minister shared a video of his metro ride on his official X handle. (X/ @narendramodi)

The Prime Minister attended SRCC's centenary celebrations on Saturday. During his interaction with PM Modi, the teenage boy said the Prime Minister, like Radhakrishnan, had “inspired several students.”

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Deep Dive What did PM Modi say about India's transition from policy paralysis to dynamism? PM Modi stated that India has transitioned from policy paralysis to policy dynamism over the past 13 years, emphasizing improvements in economic growth and governance since 2013. Why did a teenager compare PM Modi to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during the metro ride? The teenager expressed that like Radhakrishnan, who inspired many students, PM Modi also inspires the current generation of students, thanking the Prime Minister for his influence. How did PM Modi address the challenges faced by India in 2013 during his speech at SRCC? PM Modi recalled that in 2013, India was grappling with issues like terror attacks, high inflation, and economic stagnation, and he used this context to highlight the progress made in recent years.

“I want to tell you some thing. We celebrate Teacher's Day every year on September 5. We do not have Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with us...who had inspired several students during his time. But today, we have you who inspires whole of India. For that, I thank you a lot,” the teeanger was heard saying to PM Modi.

PM Modi's metro commute to SRCC

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister shared a video of his metro ride on his official X handle, wherein he was seen interacting with people from different age groups. PM Modi exchanged handshakes with children, and wished ‘happy birthday’ to a toddler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister shared a video of his metro ride on his official X handle, wherein he was seen interacting with people from different age groups. PM Modi exchanged handshakes with children, and wished ‘happy birthday’ to a toddler. {{/usCountry}}

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“Do you talk about the progress in the country?” PM Modi asked one of the students. He also asked students if they had read books outside the syllabus, while suggesting them to read biographies and autobiographies. “It could be about anyone – sportspersons artists, or scientists,” PM Modi said. Later in the video, the Prime Minister is seen interacting with a woman from Kashi, and inquiring whether there were any problems being faced by the residents.

India moved from policy paralysis to policy dynamism: PM Modi at SRCC

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In his address at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), PM Modi said India had moved from policy paralysis to policy dynamism in 13 years. Modi last addressed SRCC in February 2013 during a business conclave, when his party was in the opposition.

The Prime Minister on Saturday said his 2013 address had set off a “wave”, while criticising those he said had pushed India into the “Fragile Five”. “India in 2013 was dealing with a series of challenges, including terror attacks, inflation and corruption. Growth was at its lowest and inflation was at the peak,” PM Modi said.

“Scams were at an all-time high, terrorists were fearless, Pakistan was aggressive at the borders and there was complete policy paralysis. The world was considering us in the fragile five nations,” he added. The Prime Minister said that India “now responds with an attack” if Pakistan even tries to attack. “Naxalism has been rooted out and people are talking of policy dynamism,” PM Modi said.

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