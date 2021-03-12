Home / India News / Teen rapes 7-year-old on pretext of making her watch TV in Uttar Pradesh
Teen rapes 7-year-old on pretext of making her watch TV in Uttar Pradesh

Citing the FIR, Singh said the girl was playing outside her house on Wednesday evening, when the relative took her to his home on the pretext of making her watch TV and allegedly raped her.
PTI, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old relative in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday evening in an area under the Charkhari police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Singh said.

Based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case in this connection was registered on Thursday, the SHO said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her mother, the SHO said.

He said the accused, a class 10 student, has been apprehended and will be produced before a juvenile court on Friday.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the SHO added.

